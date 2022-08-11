‘Apex Legends’ Season 14 has snuck in a ‘Titanfall 2’ cameo

Apex Legends’ recent Season 14 update appears to have a sly reference to another Respawn Entertainment game, Titanfall 2.

Whilst likely nothing major, it’s interesting to see as the new lobby in Apex Legends has a silhouetted figure in the background, which Twitter user KralRindo managed to find, showing off in the video below (via The Loadout).

The guy you see behind the glass (prisoner)

Don't expect anything big from this, most likely reused asset, still interesting to see pic.twitter.com/60IUYdie3z — KralRindo (@kralrindo) August 10, 2022

This may seem unassuming at first, but another user by the name of ApexLmgLover pointed out that it’s the model of an IMC scientist from the Titanfall 2 mission Effect and Cause, which sees the player time travelling between the past and present in an effort to get through the level.

As Apex Legends and Titanfall are set in the same universe, with Apex taking place in the near future, the two franchises are closely connected. That said, it’s absolutely possible that this could be nothing of significance, and instead an effective use of assets from one game to another. But it does raise some potential questions about the specific use of the asset.

This isn’t the only recent news tying Respawn’s battle royale game to its Titanfall franchise, as back in July it was revealed that the developer is looking to make a single-player Apex Legends game – with previous game Titanfall 2 having a campaign as well.

The jobs listings describe the title as an “FPS Incubation” title and a “new single-player title [that] is a developer’s dream playground,” with another adding: “Our critically acclaimed, multi-platform games have always established a “fun comes first.”

“Sensibility created with the notion that great ideas can come from anyone, which allows creativity to shine and individuals to shape the game in meaningful ways.”

