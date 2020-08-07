‘Apex Legends’ Season 6 trailer showcases new hero, Rampart

Respawn Entertainment has released a new trailer for Season 6 of Apex Legends, which will include the launch of a new hero, Rampart, and more.

The colourful cinematic teaser for Season 6, titled Boosted, is played in reverse and showcases a slew of new features headed to the game. It also includes a preview of one of Rampart’s potential abilities, a gatling machine gun that she calls Shelia.

Watch the trailer below.

The official Apex Legends Season 6 website describes Rampart as an “expert modder who made her name in underground fight clubs”. It also notes that the new hero “talks big and has the ballistics to back it up”, but full details of her abilities have yet to be revealed.

When Season 6 launches on August 18, it will also introduce a new crafting system that will let players “build something better” by collecting materials. However, it’s currently unknown what kind of gear players can craft and how easy it would be for them to find enough materials to create items.

The new season will also bring a new battle pass, with over 100 exclusive cosmetics, sprays and more, as well as a new SMG called the Volt. The gun is described as an “energy SMG that packs a punch”.

Earlier this year, EA announced during its EA Play Live 2020 event that cross-play would be added to Apex Legends. It’s currently unknown when crossplay will go live, but a Respawn Entertainment developer recently confirmed that the game will not match console players against PC players, unless there is a PC player on their team.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson also previously noted that the much-anticipated mobile version of the game could be launched by the end of 2020. The company had confirmed that it partnered with a Chinese studio to “create a mobile Apex Legends that will be released globally”.