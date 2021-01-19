‘Apex Legends’ Season 8 introduces new hero Fuse, a demolitions expert

Respawn Entertainment has revealed Fuse, the 16th playable character for its popular battle royale game Apex Legends.

Fuse was announced through the latest Stories From The Outlands clip, titled ‘Good As Gold’, which showcases the new chracters’ origins before he makes his grand entrance in Apex Legends.

The animated short shows Fuse and his unnamed companion growing up on the rough streets of Salvo. The two stumble upon a gold grenade attached to a corpse and take it for themselves. The two are seen growing up as demolitions experts and playfully fighting for ownership over the grenade.

Over the course of the clip, Fuse turns his attention to cage fighting, and eventually announces his plans to leave Salvo to compete in the Apex Games. His decision doesn’t sit well with his companion, and the two engage in a brawl. She eventually hurls the unpinned gold grenade at Fuse, who loses an arm in the process.

Watch the video here.

The clip ends with the announcement that Season Eight of Apex Legends will kick off on February 2. EA’s website has also confirmed that the new season will see the addition of a new weapon – the 30-30 Repeater rifle. The rifle is described as “Salvo’s most popular weapon” and “picks apart the opposition with hard-hitting rounds”.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The game is also scheduled to arrive on Nintendo Switch, but was delayed in late October. A release date for the game on Switch has not been announced.