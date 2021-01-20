‘Apex Legends’ Switch release date appears to have been leaked

A Twitter user has spotted a potential release date for Apex Legends’ Switch version. The date appears to have been included in a video description for a Japanese trailer.

Both the Russian and Japanese versions of the trailer have now been confirmed to include the release date of February 2. The trailers were intended to publicise new character Fuse, but included the line “on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8”.

BREAKING: The Japanese version on YouTube states Apex Legends is coming to Switch on February 2. "And on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!" pic.twitter.com/63TpUn27Mx — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 18, 2021

The English versions of this trailer were scrubbed of any release date mention, and once the error was pointed out, the data was removed from all other versions. Eagle-eyed fans managed to screenshot the description before it was changed, however, and posted it on Twitter.

Despite an announcement last year, the release date was pushed back into 2021. Apex Legends’ Game Director Chad Grenier announced the decision on EA.com. “For those who game on the Nintendo Switch,we’re still hard at work on the port,” he said, “ but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time.

This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out.”

He also confirmed that cross-platform play would be an option when the game finally launches, and include all seasonal content. He finished by saying, “We can’t wait to get Apex Legends into your hands (or your TV-connected dock) on Switch.”

A Nintendo Switch Online account will likely be needed for the release, as it functions as an online-only game.