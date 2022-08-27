‘Arcade Paradise’ soundtrack was produced by The Prodigy’s live drummer

Nosebleed Interactive’s managing director and the lead designer for Arcade Paradise, Andreas Firnigl, spoke to NME at Gamescom to confirm that The Prodigy’s live drummer was responsible for producing “80 per cent” of the Arcade Paradise soundtrack.

Arcade Paradise is a 90’s-fuelled retro arcade adventure that sees the player turning the family laundromat into “the ultimate arcade”. Perhaps fittingly, Firnigl spoke about the soundtrack to the game which was produced by the live drummer for electronic dance titans The Prodigy.

“Leo Crabtree, the live drummer for The Prodigy, produced probably 80 per cent of the music and the rest was just, like, my mates in bands,” said Firnigl.

Crabtree joined The Prodigy’s live setup back in 2008, when he met the band’s previous drummer, Kieron Pepper, whilst working as a drum teacher in Birmingham at university. According to the band’s website, upon leaving the band in 2007 Pepper contacted Crabtree to inform him there was a job going.

After sending a video of himself playing some tracks by The Prodigy and sending it to the band, he was called up for an audition and was instantly asked to perform with them in Poland that New Year’s Eve. Crabtree has remained a member of the live band ever since.

Accessing the extended soundtrack in Arcade Paradise sees players that choose to add a jukebox to their arcades able to access a website called Disc Jammers where additional music is available to be purchased.

“It feels very era-appropriate,” said Firnigl, with the tracks inspired by the likes of Nirvana and Pearl Jam amongst others.

