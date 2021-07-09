Sony‘s State of Play last night may have focused on titles that have already been announced but it nonetheless began with some new games, and one of these was Arcadegeddon.

The colourful cartoony third-person shooter has a similar look to Fortnite but is a co-operative multiplayer shooter for up to four players.

As detailed in a PlayStation blog post, Arcadegeddon sees the local Gilly’s arcade from being taken over by mega-corporation Fun Fun Co when it hacks the arcade and injects a virus. It’s up to the players to save the last hometown arcade.

Described as an “ever-evolving” shooter, Arcadegeddon can be played solo or with up to three friends as they explore multiple biomes, play mini-games, find hidden chests, and blast away all kinds of enemies and bosses.

Featuring a mix of PVE and PVP gameplay, players can also take on additional challenges from local gangs at the arcade to earn street cred. There are nine gangs in total with different styles and challenges to offer.

Visually, it’s very different from the developer (and first-time publisher) Illfonic‘s previous releases, which include Friday The 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds.

There is also a personal story to Arcadegeddon, as IllFonic’s head of creative design Jared Gerritzen explains how the team had to save the game from being cancelled.

“Games are cancelled all the time in our industry, but this one was different; we had the mechanics to a solid game and it was fun,” Gerritzen wrote.

“The IllFonic management team and I came together, determined to save not just the game, but the larger team.”

This may explain the studio’s decision to self-publish Arcadegeddon as an early access title, which is available now on PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store for £15.99.

“The great thing about this game is that how it will play is really dependent on you, the gamer, and your preferred style of play and the pace which you like to play at,” Gerritzen adds.

Elsewhere, players can get Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead and Ironcast for free from the Epic Games Store. The offer for these two genre-blending games is available until July 15.