Arkane’s ‘Redfall’ apparently has more in common with ‘Far Cry’ than ‘Left 4 Dead’

Arkane Studios‘ creative director Ricardo Bare has hit back at claims that Redfall will be similar to the Left 4 Dead games, instead saying it has more in common with Far Cry.

Following its reveal, fans have been comparing Arkane’s upcoming vampire shooter to Valve’s series of cooperative first-person shooter survival horror video games, Left 4 Dead.

In a new interview with Games Radar, Bare has said that “Redfall is more like loading into Far Cry”.

“It’s totally understandable for somebody to come to that conclusion,” he continued. “There are four playable characters, you can play together cooperatively, and you’re going against the undead. But, in terms of the way that you play and experience Redfall, it’s not like those [Left 4 Dead] games at all.”

Bare went on to describe Redfall as “a big-ass open world. We have a home base where you can talk to NPCs and get side-quests. You can go to the mission table and pick up story-driven missions. Or you can not give a shit about any of that and just head outside; pick a direction, start hauling ass, and run into the living-world stuff that we have going on.”

“We want you creeping through a cornfield at night in the fog, hearing vampires whisper in the dark. Maybe you’ll spot a farmhouse in the distance and sneak over to it, only to find that it’s full of cultists and a few trapped survivors who you can save. That’s the kind of vibe that Redfall has,” he continued.

“Some of Redfall‘s most powerful moments come from wandering around, absorbing the world, and getting caught up in high action for a moment. That was the atmosphere we set out to create from the beginning,” Bare added.

Following the reveal of gameplay footage last year, Redfall director Harvey Smith said “unless I’m mistaken, [the trailer] should put all the Left 4 Dead comparisons to rest.”

Redfall was meant to be released last summer but was delayed, along with Starfield, to give players “the best, most polished versions of them”.

Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer has since said it was “the right thing to do”. Both games are now due for release in the first half of 2023.

In other news, Deadpool director Tim Miller is now handling two weeks of reshoots needed on the long-awaited Borderlands movie, with original director Eli Roth busy on another project.