Warner Bros Montreal may be working on a new IP, according to details in the latest job listings that refer to a “new IP, triple-A title”.

Several job listings have appeared on the Warner Bros Montreal site recently, mentioning small details from which a lot can be inferred. One such listing, for a 3C Game Designer, mentions a “third-person open world action game”.

Another for a Senior Gameplay/Animation Programmer mentions the “new IP, triple-A title”.

As stated on the Warner Bros Montreal site, the company is solely working on DC games currently, which has led fans to speculate that the second game in production may be a Superman title.

It’s highly, HIGHLY doubtful that they would be hiring a 3C Game Designer for Gotham Knights, that game is almost done. — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) June 17, 2021

However, this mention of a new IP makes it unlikely that fans rooting for a new Superman game are correct. Some have speculated it may even be an IP outside of the DC universe, as reported by PCGamesN, due to some subtle text changes on the Warner Bros Montreal website.

A hopeful fan has recently constructed a flying demo of Superman in Unreal Engine 5, showing the DC superhero jumping into the Manhattan skyline.

The last Superman game was released in 2006 as a tie-in with Superman Returns. But the most infamous game was 1999’s Superman 64, widely derided as the worst game of all time.

Superman has gone on to appear in various games such as the Lego Batman series and NetherRealm Studios’ Injustice fighting games.

Gotham Knights – the next confirmed game from Warner Bros Montreal – will be a spiritual sequel to Rocksteady’s Arkham series. Left without Batman; it is up to Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood to defend Gotham once again.

An open-world game in the same vein as the Arkham series developed by Warner Bros Montreal, Gotham Knights will allow players to team up with others online and fight side by side, unlocking new team attacks.