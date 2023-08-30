‘Armored Core 6’ players are creating Barbie, Pickle Rick and Hatsune Miku mechs

The Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon community is using the highly customisable mech editor to do combat in utterly unhinged creations.

In NME‘s four-star review of Armored Core 6, Andy explained how the relative lack of restrictions in the mech editor allowed for a player’s imagination to abound.

“Whether you create a spider-legged mech with two Gatling guns and ten-missile launchers on each shoulder, a fast-flying Optimus Prime with a pulse sword, or something entirely different is up to you,” he said.

So, while the mech must be fighting fit, the colours and stickers could tickle the player’s funny bone if they’re going to get stuck in difficult boss battles.

A couple of Armored Core 6 players are creating clever references in the mech editor, like this one that looks like BT-7274 from Titanfall 2, or a Barbie themed build, or a fictional futuristic offering from JCB.

The most popular ones are those that raise a singular eyebrow on the reasons behind their origin. PC Gamer noted Pickle Rick, Pepsi Man, Mr Krabs from SpongeBob SquarePants and McDonald’s inspired mechs. That last one is titled “Big Mech” by Reddit user surroundlive_.

There’s also an All Might mech, as a reference to the anime My Hero Academia, and a mech with a Hatsune Miku colour palette in tribute to the hugely famous mascot.

All in all, this is par for the course for FromSoftware fans. For example, an Elden Ring modder added a randomiser that had the capability to turn every enemy in the game to Malenia. Another fan put Halo into Dark Souls – in the most literal sense – with maps and every single gun from the sci-fi shooter.

In other gaming news, YouTuber ZeroLenny managed to beat Armored Core 6 with only their mech’s fists, though it required a lot of patience.