‘Armored Core 6’ to focus on single-player and boss fights, says FromSoftware

FromSoftware have revealed that Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon will focus on single-player mode and on boss battles.

The game’s director, Masaru Yamamura, joined FromSoftware studio president Hidetaka Miyazaki to tease the details of Armored Core in a new interview with IGN.

“The main focus in AC6 – on the story mode at least – is having that story develop and play out,” Yamamura said. “We’ve concentrated on single-player for the story mode.”

Advertisement

He also explained that the storyline will be completely distinct from previous games, including Soulsborne narratives.

“Boss battles are the highlight of the game in this title,” Yamamura said. “The essence of the battles, in which the player reads the enemy’s moves and then plays games with them, is of course provided, as is typical of FromSoftware. In this title, both the enemy and your own machine are aggressive and violent in their attacks.”

He added: “We are developing the game so that players can enjoy the dynamic and intense boss battles that only mechas can offer, along with the unique aspects of AC, such as how to assemble the right parts to take on the strongest enemies.”

Miyazaki hinted earlier this year that “several more things” are in the works for Elden Ring.

“As for Elden Ring, we still have several more things we want to do so getting this award really, really encourages us,” he said while accepting the award for Game Of The Year at The 2022 Game Awards.