Arrowhead promises ‘Helldivers 2’ mechs but has no plans for Sony takeover

Arrowhead Game Studios has promised Helldivers 2 players will be able to utilise mechs in the near future, but has denied rumours Sony is acquiring them.

Helldivers 2 was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and quickly became their biggest ever PC launch last month, but creative director Johan Pilestedt has taken to social media to deny rumours they’re set to become part of the official PlayStation family.

“We are not owned. We are independently owned,” he wrote, before clarifying the founders own Arrowhead. Replying to a mock-up announcement image of the studio joining Sony, he said: “This is fake… Unless I’ve missed something.”

“This is the first I hear of this… And that’s a good indication that it’s fake,” he added.

This is fake… Unless I've missed something 🤔 Also, a really shitty old logo from 2008 or so when we just started the studio. — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) March 6, 2024

There have also been rumours Helldivers 2 is working to launch on Xbox consoles. “When I look at a game like Helldivers 2 — and it’s a great game, kudos to the team shipping on PC and PlayStation — I’m not exactly sure who it helps in the industry by not being on Xbox,” said Xbox boss Phil Spencer following the news that four previously-exclusive titles would be available on “rival” consoles.

“But I get it,” he added. “There’s a legacy in console gaming that we’re going to benefit by shipping games and not putting them other places. We do the same thing.”

In other Helldivers 2 news, the official social media account has confirmed mech suits are coming to the game imminently. They were first seen in the launch trailer for Helldivers 2, and their inclusion has been rumoured ever since.

“HELLDIVERS! The EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits are in full production in the factories of Tien Kwan,” reads the Tweet. “Ready for deployment on the battlefield soon!”

