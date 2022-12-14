Artists protest use of AI-generated artwork on portfolio site Artstation

Hundreds of artists are protesting the use of art created using Artificial Intelligence on professional portfolio site Artstation.

According to Artstation, the site “provides you with a simple, yet powerful way to show your portfolio and be seen by the right people in the industry. It’s super fast and sleek.”

However in recent weeks, more and more art generated using Artificial Intelligence has found its way to the front page of the site, with others reporting that the AI programmes use sites like Artstation as inspiration for their own creations.

Generally: Artists don’t dislike AI art because it’s “not real art” etc. Artists dislike AI art because the programs are “trained” unethically using databases of art belonging to artists who have not given their consent. This is not about gatekeeping. This is about theft. — Clerzi ✨ (@Clerzi) December 3, 2022

“Seeing AI art being featured on the main page of Artstation saddens me,” wrote MultiVersus artist Dan Eder. “I love playing with MJ as much as anyone else, but putting something that was generated using a prompt alongside artwork that took hundreds of hours and years of experience to make is beyond disrespectful.“

To combat this, illustrator Nicholas Kole and costume designer Imogen Chayes shared an image on Artstation that said “No To AI Generated Images”. It’s since been reposted hundreds of times in support, with the “Trending” page currently dominated by messages of protest against AI artwork.

This is probably one of the most beautiful sights to behold in our times in the art world, and probably the most creative one in current states of AI. Big protest going on over at ArtStation! pic.twitter.com/AhoQFSMWf9 — Alector 🌱 (@AlectorFencer) December 14, 2022

“Joining in this online protest to call on ArtStation to make a stand against the flooding of AI art with an official policy,” reads the accompanying description. “Let’s keep ArtStation an artist focused community. Join in by posting the same image to get ArtStation to listen to us,” protestors have encouraged.

As it stands, Artstation has no policy directly restricting the hosting or display of AI-generated imagery on the site, nor has it commented on the ongoing protest.

