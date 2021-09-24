Artwork for ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ revealed ahead of DC Fandome event

Artwork for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been released ahead of the game’s reveal next month at the virtual DC Fandome event – check it out below.

The game, developed by Batman: Arkham series creator Rocksteady Studios, is set to be a genre-bending action-adventure shooter set in an open-world Metropolis.

The original game features Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark on a mission to save Earth and kill the world’s greatest DC heroes, The Justice League.

“Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showcases Rocksteady Studios’ ability to combine masterful storytelling and compelling gameplay based on well-known DC characters,” said David Haddad, President at Warner Bros. Games. “The team is creating a genre-defining experience that brings the formidable Suicide Squad to life in a way that has never been done before.”

The game is scheduled to be released worldwide in 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Players first proper look at the game will come next month at the virtual DC Fandome event, which takes place October 16 at 6pm BST.



Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was announced alongside Gotham Knights at the 2020 DC Fandome event, but nothing else has been revealed about either title since.

At the time, Rocksteady Studios’ Creative Director Sefton Hill, said that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will have a focus on both melee and gun-based combat and described the game as a “unique new franchise for gaming, and we’ve been able to put our own spin on it and create something special”.

Being a part of the Arkham universe, Hill stated that many plot threads from past games would continue in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Despite having a multiplayer focus, Hill added that the title would remain faithful to the franchise and remain character-focused and promised the game would have a “real heart and soul inside it”.