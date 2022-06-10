‘As Dusk Falls’ goes behind-the-scenes at Tribeca Games Spotlight

The highly anticipated interactive story game being published by Xbox, As Dusk Falls, was shown off at Tribeca Games Spotlight, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the title.

As Dusk Falls was revealed in 2020, and it’s a story of two families who have their lives intertwined over the course of 30 years, using an incredibly unique visual art style of 2D painted characters in a 3D world. Each character has had their performance captured by actors on set, which is then translated into the 2D style.

You can watch the new footage and behind-the-scenes details of As Dusk Falls below:

Advertisement

Players will be able to interact with the story by making decisions during conversation, much like in the well-known Telltale Games-style of interactivity. Developed by Interior/Night, the game starts in 1998 with a robbery-gone-wrong, with each character’s life set in the balance of the player’s own choices.

“Replay the story again and again to uncover vastly different outcomes for the characters and explore hidden nuances behind every decision. Will your characters survive unscathed? What kind of people will they ultimately become?” asks the game’s Steam page.

There’s still no concrete release date for As Dusk Falls, although the title is slated to release “in the near future” on Steam.

In other news, it’s been a busy week for games thanks to Summer Game Fest 2022. To catch up on any announcements you may have missed, check out our Summer of Games 2022 roundup. There’s also been plenty of reveals during the Summer Of Gaming in general too, click here to find them all in one place.

Advertisement

More from Xbox will be shown at this week’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on June 12, so make sure you’re ready for that.