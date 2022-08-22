Ashnikko heads new ‘Valorant’ Champions 2022 track ‘Fire Again’

Riot Games has unveiled the anthem for the Valorant Champions 2022 Tour, alongside a new animated music video.

Entitled ‘Fire Again’, the anthem is performed by American singer Ashnikko and it features in a music video celebrating Valorant and its esports players participating in the Champions 2022 Tour.

Much like other Riot Games music videos across League Of Legends and Valorant, this three-minute anthem showcases the many characters and locations of the competitive first-person shooter. You can check out the official music video below:

The song is also available to save and purchase on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

Last year, Riot released the song ‘Die For You’ ft. Grabbitz and Zedd, for the Valorant Champions 2021. It looks like the developer will be continuing with its tradition of releasing new music videos with every esports event.

To celebrate the Valorant Champions 2022, Riot Games also recently announced a new skin collection that will debut in the game on August 23. The bundle will cost 6265 VP (the in-game currency Valorant Points) which translates to roughly £50.86 ($60).

Like every bundle, it will feature a series of skins and accessories for players to customise their accounts and weapons with. It includes the Champions 2022 Phantom weapon, Butterfly Knife, Gun Buddy, Player Card and Spray. The Phantom and the Butterfly Knife will also have several levels with different unlockable designs.

The Valorant Champions 2022 is set to start on September 2 and will run through to September 18. A number of esports teams will be participating, such as 100 Thieves, OpTic Gaming, Fnatic, DRX, XSET, and more.

