Asmongold says ‘World Of Warcraft’ players will quickly lose interest in new expansion

Twitch streamer Zack “Asmongold” thinks World Of Warcraft players will quickly lose interest in the upcoming expansion.

Following the apparent leak of the massively multiplayer online (MMO) game’s upcoming expansion, Dragonflight, Asmongold – a streamer best-known for his World Of Warcraft streams – has expressed his thoughts, saying he doesn’t think players will stick with the expansion for long (via Dexerto).

“The new World Of Warcraft expansion got leaked,” Asmongold told his audience on April 3. “We don’t really know if this is actually true or not. This could actually just be bullshit and something that’s not even real. However, this does seem to be, to some degree, real.”

“Do I think this will sell more than Shadowlands?” he added. “I think it’ll be about the same… I’m going to come back and play the new expansion 100 per cent.

“Like, every new World of Warcraft expansion is fun for at least a month. For at least a month, I have quality content in World Of Warcraft that I can enjoy. So yeah, I’m going to do the same thing and I’m gonna get my money’s worth and it’s gonna be fine. And, if afterwards and the game is boring or they have bad systems, I’m just gonna move on and play something else instead.”

The leaked expansion is set to be revealed on April 19, as Blizzard has previously confirmed that it is “excited to show you what we’ve been working on and where your adventures in Azeroth will go next.”

