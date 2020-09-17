‘Assassin’s Creed’ and ‘Splinter Cell’ are coming to Oculus VR

Ubisoft has announced that VR focused Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell games will coming exclusively to Oculus devices.

During the Facebook Connect event, Ubisoft took to the stage to announce both games. While little is known about both titles as of yet, it was revealed that they will be built from the ground-up exclusively for Oculus VR and will include elements from the franchises. Neither Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell VR have a confirmed release date.

Both titles will be helmed by the company’s Red Storm Entertainment division. Previous work from the developer includes VR titles such as Werewolves Within and Star Trek: Bridge Crew. The company has also worked on numerous Tom Clancy games, including Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon. Additionally, the two VR games are also being co-developed by Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Reflections.

You can see the announcement from Facebook Connect below:

In a Ubisoft news post, Elizabeth Loverso, Vice President of Product Development at Ubisoft’s Red Storm Entertainment spoke about how the VR titles will draw upon the Oculus hardware.

“We are always exploring new ways we can leverage technology to help us create memorable gaming experiences,” Loverso said. “Oculus’s state-of-the-art hardware will enable us to bring the worlds of Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell to life for fans in a new way. These games will take full advantage of Oculus’s technology to deliver immersive, visceral experiences that players won’t be able to find anywhere else.”

Ubisoft recently held a presentation which delivered multiple announcements from the company. Immortals Fenyx Rising was confirmed to be arriving on December 3, and Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game was revealed to be returning after previously being delisted.