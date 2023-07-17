‘Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade’ is to host August beta

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade‘s upcoming beta will roll out on August 3 for fans, promising an “Assassin’s Creed adventure for free, anywhere, anytime.”

Those on iOS and Android devices are able to sign up now for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade‘s closed beta through the game’s official site. Ubisoft is keen to gather feedback from fans to help the Level Infinite team to develop “the most authentic, experience for Assassin’s Creed on mobile yet.”

Set in third-century BCE China, players will be immersed in an open-world interpretation of one of the most interesting points in the country’s history — the unification of China under the Qin dynasty and the explosion of trade and cultural interaction between it and the rest of the world. In terms of the Assassin’s Creed chronology, that situates it between Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Origins.

“We are very proud of what we have already,” said Level Infinite executive producer Andrei Chan in the announcement for the beta. “Fans can expect all the iconic features — assassinations, air assassinations, stealth, parkour, combat mechanics — and we’re keeping it narrative-driven.” The world will show off 2,000 years of Chinese history and will pit players against the Xiongnu to defend the innocents caught in the Assassin-Templar crossfire.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is also allowing players to customise the physical appearance of their assassin, which is a first for the series. Codename Jade is its temporary title, in the same way that Codename Red and Codename Hexe are too.

As the “next premium flagship title,” Codename Red is a “powerful shinobi fantasy” and takes players to feudal Japan. Codename Hexe, on the other hand, is said to be set in Central Europe in the 16th century, possibly inspired by the terror of witch trials.

