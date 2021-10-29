Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will not be a free-to-play game.

Since the game was officially announced in July this year, there haven’t been many details on what kind of game Assassin’s Creed Infinity would be, other than that it is a cross-studio collaboration between Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec.

However, a Bloomberg report claimed that Assassin’s Creed Infinity would be a live online service, potentially containing individual but connected games in the Assassin’s Creed universe. Coupled with a report earlier this year that Ubisoft would be moving away from AAA games to “high end free-to-play” titles many have suggested that the series could also be going free-to-play.

During its second quarter earnings call yesterday (October 28, thanks VGC), Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot clarified, “It’s not going to be free to play and this game will have a lot of narrative elements in it.”

“It’s going to be a very innovative game but it will have what players already have in all the Assassin’s Creed games, all the elements that they love to get in them right from the start.”

Fans may also not need to expect a huge shake up to the series formula, as Guillemot added, “It’s going to be a huge game but with lots of elements that already exist in the games that we published in the past.”

As for when fans will be able to get their hands on Assassin’s Creed Infinity, Ubisoft’s chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet said that the game “is still at an early stage of development”.

While Assassin’s Creed games have typically been annual releases, this structure changed after the release of 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, while last year’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla still has post-launch content in the works. A recent datamine revealed that an upcoming expansion could be called ‘Dawn of Ragnarök’ set in the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim.

