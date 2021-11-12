‘Assassin’s Creed’ lead writer Darby McDevitt returns to Ubisoft

Darby McDevitt, the lead writer on many Assassin’s Creed titles, is returning to Ubisoft after leaving the company earlier in the year.

McDevitt served as lead writer on the Black Flag, Revelations, Bloodlines and Discovery titles in the Assassin’s Creed universe, and also as narrative director on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. McDevitt announced his departure from Ubisoft earlier in the year to pursue “new adventures”.

Now, in correspondence with VGC, both Ubisoft and McDevitt have confirmed the writers return to the company and franchise. He said: “Yes, I have returned to Ubisoft! As I pondered my career over the past year, I focused on my desire to explore new ideas and unknown frontiers.

“Much to my delight, this is reflected in my return to Ubisoft to work on AC. I’m excited to continue my journey. Stay tuned!” It’s likely then that McDevitt will be working on Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the next instalment of the franchise.

Infinity was initially rumoured to be a live service game, and confirmed to contain connected yet individual games in the Assassin’s Creed universe. According to Ubisoft, the title will be developed in a “cross studio structure.”

“Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game,” Ubisoft said, “we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centred on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft.”

The game was later confirmed not to be a free-to-play title, and instead have “a lot of narrative elements in it.”

