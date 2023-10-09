‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ appears to pay tribute to a fan’s cat

A cat with a very recognisable coat pattern in Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been said to be a tribute to a fan’s pet who passed away before the game was released.

In the game, the player is able to pick up and fuss cats that are strolling the streets of Baghdad. Interacting with animals is a feature that has been present in a lot of the Assassin’s Creed games, but Valhalla and Mirage are the only ones that let the character pet the animal for as long as they want. Check it out below:

Advertisement

In this screenshot of Assassin’s Creed Mirage posted by Reddit user suckashelfboi101, they questioned what they thought to be a very deliberate marking on the cat’s nose.

“Is this [cat’s] face supposed to [look] like the Assassin Emblem or what because it’s all I can see,” they said. A moderator confirmed that the marking was purposeful, but it is in fact an effort to copy a real cat from a fan photo.

The fan asked Ubisoft Bordeaux to model the real cat into Assassin’s Creed Mirage as a tribute to them. “He belonged to my friend and he recently crossed the rainbow bridge,” they explained.

Ubisoft Bordeaux is yet to acknowledge the excitement over the cat, but fans have applauded the pet’s inclusion as a thoughtful gesture towards a shared love for cats.

NME‘s four star review for Assassin’s Creed Mirage described the game as a replay of the series’ golden moments rather than an introduction to something new.

Advertisement

Be that as it may, it was an “exceptionally exciting adventure” in a rarely seen interpretation of 9th century Iraq. “Assassin’s Creed Mirage captures the series’ early days without feeling derivative,” explained Andy.

“The results are gripping: the decision to emphasise stealth pays off massively, and you’ll love sneaking around the vibrant streets and rooftops of Baghdad.”

In other gaming news, the apology for The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum‘s shambolic state on launch was apparently written by ChatGPT.