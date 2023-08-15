‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ release date moved forward by a week

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is in fact launching one week earlier than expected as it was announced by Ubisoft that the game has gone gold on August 14.

“On behalf of the entire team, we can’t wait for you to explore 9th Century Baghdad with Basim,” said the studio. Now, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will arrive on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One on October 5.

Assassin's Creed Mirage has gone gold and is coming out a week early! 📀 On behalf of the entire team, we can't wait for you to explore 9th Century Baghdad with Basim. Your journey now starts on October 5. Save the new date! #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/eWAZttvjIX — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 14, 2023

Introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Basim Ibn Ishaq is one of the Master Assassins of the Byzantine Brotherhood.

While concepting what could have happened to Basim in the period of his life before he met Eivor and Sigurd, Ubisoft Bordeaux found it difficult to turn down the temptation of developing that story into a full 20 hour game. Moreover, Baghdad was “one of the biggest and most advanced cities in the world” and a pivotal “commercial, scientific and political centre”, offering even more opportunities for the Hidden Ones’ history.

“We designed Basim to be a sort of quintessential Assassin, agile, efficient, hunting his prey and striking from the shadows,” said narrative director Sarah Beaulieu in an interview with Geek Culture. “Everything we developed serves this purpose, from his ability to parkour effortlessly from rooftop to rooftop, to the way he is using his Assassin Tools to approach silently and evade quickly after eliminating his targets.”

Features such as social camouflage in crowds and traps will let players gain the upper hand in contracts, however, Basim’s eagle is able to be shot out of the sky if detected. Additionally, enhanced enemy artificial intelligence means that the Assassin will be spotted from further away and guards will investigate haystacks if he falls into one.

