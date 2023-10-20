‘Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR’ shows off parkour and stealth in new deep dive

Red Storm Entertainment has shown off how parkour and stealth will work in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR in a new deep dive video.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR features the memories of Assassins Ezio Auditore da Firenze, Connor, and Kassandra as the player steps into the shoes of an undercover Abstergo hacker trying to prevent the company from rewriting history through these profiles.

In the three different periods and locations, players will complete their objectives with the tenets of the series, parkour and stealth. Creative director David Votypka walked through how the movement mechanic has been translated into virtual reality with 360-degree navigation. Check it out below:

“You can see it, you can climb it, you can parkour it,” explained Votypka of the historical open map environments.

Players will be able to grab onto lifts to pull themselves onto rooftops and then grab the virtual handholds and footholds that form the foundation of the fluid parkour.

However, if that isn’t the player’s preference, there is an auto-parkour setting which automatically takes the player to wherever they are looking. A “fear of heights” feature also fixes a grid to the players feet to prevent them from feeling like they really are on top of a roof.

Regarding stealth, Red Storm Entertainment has taken an action-oriented approach. Players will have to grab onto walls to lean their Assassin out to assess situations and “dynamic objects” can be picked up and thrown to distract enemies.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR will also allow players to whistle to get a guard’s attention by registering the action of forming a circle with their index finger and thumb and bringing it to their face.

As for combat, the player’s arsenal will include smoke bombs, throwing knives and the Hidden Blade, which will be triggered by pressing a button on the controller and then flicking the wrist.

Ezio, Connor and Kassandra all have access to a ranged weapon to pick enemies off from afar, and the hand-to-hand combat encounters will require the player to slash and block with their controllers.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR comes to Meta Quest 2, 3 and Pro on November 16.

