‘Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey’ gets 60 FPS support for next-gen consoles

Ubisoft is deploying an update to Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey to add 60FPS support for the Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

Ubisoft’s update for Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey will launch today (August 24). The update allows Odyssey players to use next-gen consoles through backwards compatibility to enjoy 60 frames per second. The patch will be part of title update 1.6.0 that will be 470MB for the PS4 version and 370MB for the Xbox One.

Missing Ancient Greece? A new title update for Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be deployed on August 24, adding 60FPS support when running the game on Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility! #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 23, 2021

Assassin’s Creed has recently made an eagle dive into Watch Dogs: Legion with the announcement of a playable assassin. Players will be able to head into dystopian London and complete missions based around a lost Assassin’s vault. Season pass owners will be able to recruit Darcy. A member of the Assassin’s order who can use hidden blades to dispatch foes quietly.

An Assassin’s Creed cookbook is also available for pre-order. The Ubisoft approved tome contains recipes from across all of Assassin’s Creed various settings. This includes the Italian Renaissance, The French Revolution, and Victorian London. Assassin’s Creed: The Culinary Codex is authored by Thibaud Villanova and will come out on December 14 2021. For UK fans, WHSmith is currently listing the price at £18.39.

Recently, Assassin’s Creed art director Raphael Lacoste has left Ubisoft to join independent developer Haven Studios. He announced the news on Twitter, saying, “It is not without emotions I have to tell you that after 8 assassins, 16 years at Ubisoft, I have decided to set sails on new adventures and challenges.”

He added, “I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart our wonderful community and the incredible talents I’ve had the chance to collaborate with over these amazing years.”

