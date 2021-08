While Ubisoft has been supporting the most recent ‘Assassin’s Creed’ title in the form of major addons for ‘Valhalla’ like ‘Wrath of the Druids’ and ‘The Siege of Paris’, it seems that the previous titles in the series aren’t being forgotten, with ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ receiving a patch on all new-generation consoles to make it even better.