‘Assassin’s Creed’ player completes every game without taking damage

An Assassin’s Creed player has beaten all 12 mainline games from the series without taking any damage.

As reported by Kotaku, on April 11 the streamer Hayete Bahadori released the second half of his Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla no-damage run, which completed his 12-game series challenge that began on October 16, 2021.

Bahadori told Kotaku that he set himself specific rules during his no-damage run, including making sure his characters’ health bars don’t fall below 100 per cent starting from the “first possible instance [of] damage to the game’s end credits.”

From Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood through to Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, all levels had to be 100 per cent completed, with no reloads or restarts. Each run was played at the highest difficulty, starting from Origins, and he didn’t use any glitches to skip content. If Bahadori failed an objective, he would restart the entire game. As the game series often includes instances of forced damage on the player, these cases were not counted in the runs.

As for Valhalla, a massive game and one of the longest in the series, the criteria for the health bar was the same – as soon as Eivor became playable at the start of the game, “until you complete the Hamtunscire story arc and pacify the entirety of England.” Reloading and restarting of any kind was also not allowed during his run.

Bahadori told Kotaku that he estimated he probably failed over a thousand times when it came to successfully completing a no-damage run, including during his practice hours. According to the streamer, each game took around 100 hours to complete, while Valhalla took 800 hours due to the length of the campaign and the scale of the game. Black Flag took 250 hours to complete because of its luck-based challenges.

