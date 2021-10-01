‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ autumn roadmap revealed

An autumn roadmap for Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Coming up over the next few months are two game updates, a free expansion, and a free time-limited event.

READ MORE: Ubisoft reportedly made minimal internal changes following abuse allegations

The first update is Title Update 1.3.2, launching October 5. Nothing has been revealed about the contents of the update, but past ones have included bug fixes as well as new game content for players to enjoy. The 1.3.1 patch added three new river raid maps, as well as new skills and equipment, so it’s likely there will be something of a similar scale here.

After the Title Update comes the PC-exclusive Discovery Tour expansion — an educational resource set to launch on October 19. This update will allow players to go on guided tours of 9th century Viking-era England.

There’s still more to explore, uncover, and discover in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla before the end of the year. ⛰️🚶🔍 What are you most excited for? #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/RT6ZgbVqxO — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 30, 2021

Advertisement

Next up will be Title Update 1.4.0 sometime in autumn. This increase suggests a more sizeable update will be coming to the Viking RPG. The last update of this size, 1.3.0, took players to France with The Siege of Paris DLC and new features such as scaled enemy levels, so more DLC could be right around the corner.

The final event coming this autumn is the time-limited Oskoreia Festival — a Norwegian tradition that celebrates the Wild Hunt. Due to the Wild Hunt featuring ghosts, it’s likely this last update could come around Halloween time.

Beyond the next few updates for Valhalla, the future of the Assassin’s Creed series is currently tied up in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a live-service game that will see the series switch to regular updates, rather than stand-alone entries.

Elsewhere, Starfield will have almost three times as much dialogue as Skyrim, featuring “over 300 actors and over 150,000 lines of dialogue”.