‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ criticised for overbearing microtransactions

Fans of Assassin’s: Creed Valhalla have criticised developer for what they consider a large number of microtransactions in the game.

Reddit user Zuazzer has criticised Ubisoft for having added as many armour sets as DLC as there are in the “entire base game” but no meaningful content.

Zuazzer continues to explain that “half of the armors available in the game are exclusive only to people who are willing to spend money on extremely overpriced microtransactions.

“Us other players, even those among us who spent over a hundred dollars on the collector’s edition, have gotten very little content over these last few months.”

The bulk of the complaint is focussed at the lack of updates that have been added to Valhalla since launch, focussing on the Yule Season update, which Zuazzer calls “a nice but kind of lackluster event”.

The original post continues by saying that the available DLC armour is not just cosmetic, as it “affects gameplay and is in some cases rather overpowered.”

Finally Zuazzer closes by saying the following: “Only a few years ago, people would have raised hell if a games company did shit like this. This is not okay, especially not for a game that costs sixty goddamn bucks.”

In October 2020, Ubisoft unveiled their plans for Valhalla post launch, promising paid content in the form of major expansion Wrath Of The Druids in Spring 2021, and then another expansion The Siege Of Paris in Summer 2021.

Various free content drops were also promised for release in the months after launch, with the new River Raids game mode and Ranks forr hte player’s Jomsviking lieutenant set to be added in February.