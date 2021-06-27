‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ director departs Ubisoft for EA

Eric Baptizat, a former game director on Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, has reportedly left Ubisoft and joined EA’s Motive studio.

Initially reported by Axios, Baptizat is said to have joined EA to work on an in-production unannounced title at Motive.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, many believe the unannounced title is a reimagining of the survival horror title Dead Space.

Baptizat worked at Ubisoft for over 16 years. He directed Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and worked as the lead designer of Origins and Black Flag.

Little is known of the rumoured Dead Space reimagining, although Baptizat’s hiring potentially hints at the direction the team intends to take with the game. His high-profile work with Assassin’s Creed resulted in three of the best reviewed games in the series.

Dead Space initially launched in 2007 and set a new standard for sci-fi survival horror in video games. The game holds an average Metacritic rating of 86 out of 100 based on 28 critic reviews.

The last game in the series, Dead Space 3, released in 2013 to mixed reviews. Poor sales of the title led EA to shelve the series indefinitely, though it is speculated that the company will reveal the next Dead Space title at its upcoming EA Play Live on July 22.

EA Motive, the team which is reportedly rebooting Dead Space, developed last year’s Star Wars Squadrons title. The first-person aerial combat game featured a unique Star Wars story, VR gameplay and competitive multiplayer modes.

Meanwhile, 343 Industries official Halo: The Master Chief Collection mod support release has broken a number of prior fan-made mods.

Over 50 mods created prior to the official support no longer work, reportedly leaving modders frustrated and disappointed.