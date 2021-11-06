‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ DLC ‘Tombs of the Fallen’ drops next week

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to receive a new, free update called Tombs of the Fallen, which releases on November 9.

The DLC, which was officially revealed by Ubisoft as part of the 2021 roadmap for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, was first hinted at by some PlayStation trophies that were added to the game last week.

The roadmap, which was posted to Twitter by Ubisoft on November 5, shows off four pieces of content that are still scheduled to release this year. The first is Title Update 1.4.0, which will also release the same day as Tombs of the Fallen. The Oskoreia Festival is being described as a “Free Time-Limited Event” that will run between November 11 and December 2. Another title update, this time Title Update 1.4.1 will release in December 2021.

Ready for more? 🌀 Here's a sneak peek at what's to come in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Looks like 2021 still has a few more mysteries to uncover. 🔎 #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/B1wdvM5ZQq — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 5, 2021

The roadmap makes no mention of the recently data-mined new expansion that is likely to release next year. The expansion, which was was discovered via PlayStation Trophy information and other data found by frequent leaker j0nathon, suggest that the expansion will visit the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim.

Uncovered in the leak were trophies for activities such as “all territories of Svartalfheim”, discovering “all Dwarven Shelters” and “fully upgrading Odin’s Bracer”. The trophies also make mention of defeating “30 enemies with an Atgeir and “teleport assassinate two enemies and fly away without being detected”.

The new expansion is set to feature new weapons to use, locations to explore, and a raft of new abilities, such as the ability for Eivor to turn into a crow, which is likely what one of the leaked PlayStation trophies is referencing in its description.

Elsewhere, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to pre-load on consoles. The game will release November 11, with Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas arriving on Game Pass the same day.