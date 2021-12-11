‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ expansion story details and release date leak

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla leak comes from a Chinese website and has descriptions of what the plot of the expansion will entail, and when it will be released.

As spotted by VGC, the next expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, ‘Dawn of Ragnarök’, will release March 10, 2022, and takes place in the Nine Realms of Norse Cosmology.

Translations from a Reddit post read, “Dawn of Ragnarök is the most ambitious expansion pack in the history of this series. Eivor must personally experience the fate of Odin, the war of the Norse and the destiny of the god of wisdom.

Advertisement

“The world of mythology, shouldering the urgent task of saving children, unleashing the brand-new supernatural power of the thunderbolt. After this shocking Viking legend, save your own flesh and blood before the gods are swallowed by the catastrophe.”

A dataminer uncovered what might be included in the expansion back in October. The datamine suggested that the DLC might include new weapons for Eivor, and potentially new abilities including momentary invisibility, the power to fly like a crow, and teleportation arrows. A live stream is expected to take place December 13, which will likely cover what we have seen in the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla leak so far.

You can view several images that have leaked from the DLC in the Reddit post above. One image shows part of the expansive-looking nine realms, and another shows some kind of fiery wolf creature.

A patch for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to drop sometime next week. On top of various performance improvements, it will also add some customisable difficulty options such as aim assist, guaranteed assassination while in stealth, and being able to alter level scaling.

Advertisement

In other news, a Pokémon Center online site has soft-launched in the UK.