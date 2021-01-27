‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ fans discover how to earn secret Isu bow

Fans of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla have uncovered the official method for unlocking a hidden Isu Bow that was discovered via a glitch.

Thanks to the discovery of a glitched method of earning the bow, YouTube channel Access the Animus has now discovered have the correct way to find Noden’s Arc.

A video documenting the methods used to uncover the bow is below:

The bow was initially discovered by YouTuber JorRaptor, who was able to unlock the weapon by hitting a specific rock near a lake, and then saving and reloading the game until it appeared in his inventory.

JorRaptor’s discovery garnered a response from the game’s narrative director Darby McDewitt on Twitter, who confirmed that there was a legitimate way of acquiring the bow that had yet to be found.

FYI this is a clever brute force hack, not the "proper” way to get this bow. There is an “in world” way to achieve it. But I suppose this works for an Any% Speedrun. 😎 — Darby McDevitt (@DarbyMcDevitt) January 24, 2021

This discovery encouraged others to further investigate, and examining the Isu language on the collectors edition. This update led Access the Animus to discover a hint pointing to the sword Excalibur, which was a series of Isu numbers on the Collector’s Edition believed to be co-ordinates pointing to Ubisoft Singapore’s office.

The lake where the Isu bow is found looks similar in shape to the landmass of Singapore, and although the co-ordinates have still not been confirmed, the channel believes it’s more than a coincidence.

A series of lithographs included in the Collector’s Edition was able to be arranged to spell out the Isu word for “time”.

When arranged in the correct order, Access the Animus worked out that sunset was the correct time to hit the rock, and doing so let them acquire Noden’s Arc without using the glitch discovered by JorRaptor.

Valhalla producer Julien Laferrière recently discussed the future for the game, saying: “It’s about hearing what the player base is saying and reacting to that, on top of the extra content and the features”.