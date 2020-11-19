The PS5 is better than the Xbox Series X at running Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
That’s according to new analysis from Digital Foundry, focusing on frame rate across both next gen models.
Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla experienced some screen tearing during cutscenes. However, in Digital Foundry’s analysis, this issue affected the Xbox Series X’s gameplay “more significantly”.
Digital Foundry found that overall, the PS5 performed 15% better at running Assassin’s Creed.
John Linneman, who conducted the report, added that the PS5 offered “pretty much a stable 60fps experience”. On the Xbox Series X, however, Linneman said “if you’re playing on a normal display the tearing is extremely distracting, like it’s just not good enough”.
With a lack of big launch exclusives, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has featured heavily in Microsoft’s marketing campaign. Though the action/adventure Viking title is available on both current gen and next gen PlayStation and Xbox models, as well as PC, Microsoft has used Valhalla’s 60fps graphics as an Xbox Series X selling point.
For it to underperform like this will be a big disappointment for Microsoft and players alike.
It’s not all doom and gloom for Xbox, though. The Series S and Series X sales combined provided Microsoft with its best-ever global console launch, and best-ever UK launch, too.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla enjoyed a successful launch across all platforms, having the best first-week sales in the series’ history and the best first-week sales on PC for any Ubisoft game ever.