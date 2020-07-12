‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ gets a gameplay reveal and release date

The next instalment in the Assassin’s Creed saga got an extended gameplay presentation during the Ubisoft Forward event, alongside a release date.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will be releasing on November 17 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Players will live through the age of Vikings during their invasion on England. By owning a settlement, venturing out into the world and completing missions will work towards progression.

Advertisement

One of the ways the settlement can be upgraded is through raids. During raids players will assault other encampments and pillage it for resources. A crew can also accompany players during raids and be used to attack the town or to source treasure.

Another gameplay feature highlighted was assaults, in which players will engage in large-scale battles against opposing forces. Operating in a similar vein to Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey‘s conquest battles, these climatic battles will push players through cinematic action to achieve victory.

Combat has also received a overhaul with more brutal animations to fit in with the animalistic violence of the Viking period. Dismemberment was heavily focused on alongside a variety of new weapons including a harpoon which can be used to hook into enemies. Dual wielding will also be a primary means of combat and will allow players to customise the fighting style to their choosing.

Outside of combat, exploration will including hunting animals and fishing. Temples and ruins can be scoured for activities and special rewards. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will be based in England and include a variety of locales including dense cities and vibrant forests.

Check out the in-depth gameplay reveal below:

Advertisement

The Ubisoft Forward presentation also provided glimpses at other titles upcoming from the company. Watch Dogs: Legion finally received a new release date after being delayed earlier this year, while Far Cry 6 delivered an official announcement, also accompanied with a release date.

Other companies are gearing to showcase their titles with Microsoft set to showcase an Xbox Games Showcase next week (July 23). Nintendo is also rumoured to be delivering a Direct show very soon, unveiling its plans for the remainder of the year.