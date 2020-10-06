‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ gets new podcast documentary series

Ubisoft has released a new documentary podcast series for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla ahead of its launch next month.

The five-episode series is currently available to steam on Spotify in its entirety and takes listeners through the dramatised history of Valhalla. Each episode is around 15-minutes-long and tells the gripping story of Valhalla’s history.

The first episode introduces listeners to the Vikings, and gives more context behind their motives: “Understand exactly what is going to urge them to leave their lands and magnificent lands to risk it all for the chance to find fame and fortune.”

Stream the first episode of Echoes Of Valhalla below.

As the podcast progresses, listeners will be taken through the Viking’s invasion of England and more, giving them a taste of things to come when they get their hands on Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. More information can be found here.

“Comedians, well-known experts and reconstructed scenes will bring to life the glorious eras of the people of the North, relating the story of the Vikings as you have never heard them before,” reads the series’ description.

Echoes Of Valhalla comes a week after a new story trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was released. The trailer showed how player character Eivor will get his hands on the Hidden Blade, as well as the Vikings plotting to take over England.

Ubisoft has brought forward the release of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla to November 10 in order for it to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X and S. It will also be available on PC, PS4, Google Stadia and Xbox One on the same day.

The game will also be a launch title for the PS5. It will be released alongside the console on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 for the rest of the world.