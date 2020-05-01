Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is now available for pre-order, a day after it was unveiled to the world. While the game has not received a firm release date, it is expected to launch during the holiday season later this year.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will follow in the same vein as past Ubisoft releases, with multiple pre-order bundles for players to choose from. Pre-orders for PC, PS4 and Xbox One are now live. Pre-orders for next-gen consoles, however, have not yet been announced.

The most affordable pre-order bundle for Valhalla, is the Standard Edition, which includes the full game, as well as a bonus mission that will be available at launch. The Gold Edition will include the complete game in a steel book case, a bonus mission and a season pass.

The Ultimate Edition comes with the game, the season pass, and the Ultimate Pack, which includes the following exclusive customisation content: the Berserker Gear Pack, the Berserker Settlement Pack and the Berserker Longship Pack, along with a Set of Runes to improve weapons or gear.

The top-tier bundle on pre-order now is the Collector’s Edition, which is exclusively available on the Ubisoft store. The Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Collector’s Edition includes the base game, the Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack, a high-end replica of protagonist Eivor and a longship, a Collector’s Case, a steel book with unique artwork, a numbered certificate of authenticity, a Viking Statuette of Eivor with a raven and a Dane axe, exclusive lithographs, as well as a selected soundtrack of the game.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will release on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.