‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ is the Christmas number one game in the UK

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is the biggest-selling physical game in the UK this Christmas.

Ubisoft has taken home the number one Christmas spot in the physical games chart, after Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was revealed to be the best-selling title. Its position has beaten both Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Cyberpunk 2077, which were both placed in second and third.

As reported by Gamesindustry.biz, part of the reason for its influx in sales is due to numerous sales taking place weeks before Christmas, where retailers such as Amazon are currently selling Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and other Ubisoft titles at a discounted rate. Since the sales, the game has risen in sales by 66%.

One title Cyberpunk 2077 shot past is Cyberpunk 2077, which was in the top position last week. Since its release, the game has been heavily hit by bad press, specifically the console versions, which perform drastically inferior to the PC counterpart. As a result, sales have dropped 80%, pushing it into third place.

Although, as Gamesindustry.biz points out, many games have also followed suit, including The Last Of Us: Part II which launched back in June this year.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’s victory also signals the first time in 15 years that a FIFA or Call Of Duty title has not been in the top spot.

The game has seen some major updates over the past week, including a Christmas-themed event. Additionally, the game also added XP boosts as microtransactions, which can be purchased with real world money for players who don’t wish to grind through the levels.