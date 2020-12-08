There’s a ‘League Of Legends’ Easter egg in ‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’

A new nod to League Of Legends has been discovered in Ubisoft’s recently released Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Jared Rosen, who serves as the narrative lead for skins and thematic development at Riot Games, took to social media on Monday (December 7) to share the newly discovered Easter egg in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

The Easter egg is activated when Eivor speaks to an NPC named Bristan while hunting for wild boars during one of the game’s side quests. During their exchange, Eivor comments: “I once knew a strong-armed shield maiden who rode a boar into battle! She named it Bristle-Bold.”

Fans and players of Riot Games’ League Of Legends will recognise the reference as a tip of the hat to League champion Sejuani, who rides boars and comes from the land of Freljord, a fictional snowy region inspired by Norse and Viking mythology.

The Easter egg was quickly confirmed by Ubisoft developer Samantha Webb, a narrative designer for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Webb responded to Rosen’s tweet, saying “someone found it!”

In other gaming Easter egg news, two other prominent games – Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – have recently been discovered to include hidden mysteries.

Players discovered that Miles Morales, like its predecessor Spider-Man, includes a statue of The Inhumans’ Lockjaw. Additionally, a street in the former game’s fictionalised New York was renamed to pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

A new detail in Crash Bandicoot 4 was recently discovered, too, and is viewable to all players who have played the game to 106 per cent completion. Upon reaching the milestone, players can return to the beach to find a new logo flashing across an old TV set that hints at a possible sequel or spin-off.