‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ patch 1.5.3 includes a free weapon bundle

Ubisoft has revealed the details of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s patch 1.5.3 and it includes a free weapon bundle.

Sharing the update details on Twitter yesterday (June 27), Ubisoft confirmed that players will be able to get their hands on the Bifröst bundle.

This includes both the Shimmering Shield and Iridescent Axe, and they’ll both be free to grab from the Animus store from June 28 to July 26.

These weapons were chiseled from the same crystal used to build the Bifröst, Asgard’s rainbow bridge. 🛡️🪓 🗓️ Claim the Shimmering Shield and Iridescent Axe for FREE in the Animus store from June 28 to July 26. pic.twitter.com/cZC3EZdkyc — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) June 27, 2022

Further details for update 1.5.3 were also shared in a new blog post. Alongside the free weapon bundle, players can also expect a series of bug fixes and improvements, specifically aimed at in-game issues. One of those fixes addresses fast travel that was locked if the players do not fully complete the World Event The Seed of Travi.

Several fixes have also been added to Valkyrie Arena that would interrupt specific encounters, while a bunch of changes have been introduced to Mastery Challenge. Those include level scaling, which is now automatically switched to Harder upon participating in any Mastery Challenge, and players should now have enough currency to purchase all the sets from Hildiran’s Wares.

Ubisoft has also addressed the issue where the Leaf Bow and Raven Sickle would reappear in Hildiran’s shop after completing the Dawn of Ragnarök’s introduction quest.

Among the many adjustments, a series of graphical, animation, and audio fixes have also been introduced as per usual. Now, Valhalla players will be able to see improved assets for the Vikingr Braids hairstyles and Eivor should no longer T-pose when dropping down from the eastern viewpoint in Cent.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla patch 1.5.3 is scheduled to go live today (June 28) for PC and consoles.

In other news, rumours suggest a Metroid Prime Nintendo Switch remaster will launch this year.