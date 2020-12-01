‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ PC mod unlocks Premium cosmetics for free

Players of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC have managed to access premium and unreleased cosmetics for free thanks to a mod.

‘Budabum’ on Nexus Mods has created an Inventory Editor mod, which allows players who download it to access premium cosmetics such as the Berserker, Valkyrie, Draugr and Huldufolk packs on PC.

Beyond accessing premium cosmetics, some players have managed to use the cheat engine to access currently unreleased cosmetics for Valhalla.

Poster ‘AlexanderYA’ on Russian forum Playground shared a screenshot of a currently unreleased flaming wolf cosmetic amongst others, and more updates can be expected to be seen over the coming days.

Eurogamer reporter Emma Kent tested the mod, and shared screenshots of some of the gear she was able to unlock using the Mod, including a Twitch exclusive Bayek Outfit.

Cosmetic packs are available for purchases either with premium Helix currency which can be purchased in bundles, or by grinding for a lot of Opals in game and waiting for the items to appear in the rotation at the vendor Reda.

Since the mod circumvents the intended methods of purchasing the cosmetics, it is not endorsed by Ubisoft at all.

This isn’t the first cosmetic mod available for Valhalla however, as an ‘Elvior Customizer’ has also been created by PC modder ‘Hypermorphic’, which allows players to customize their player character well beyond the options afforded to them in game.

The mod targets NPC Hairstyles to update the player character, saying “they do not accommodate headgear and might clip though outfits. There could be other odd side effects that I will not be able to fix.”

A similar mod was also made available for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in 2019, and as of yet Ubisoft have not blocked it from working in the game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has broken sales records for the series, with Ubisoft releasing an announcement that confirmed it had sold more units in its first week than “any other Assassin’s Creed game sold during the same period”.