‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ producer talks post-launch priorities, cut content

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla producer Julien Laferrière has shared Ubisoft’s top priorities for the game post-launch.

Laferrière said that apart from the game’s already announced post-launch content, his team is mainly focused on pushing out updates based on player feedback. In an interview with GameInformer, he said that “it’s about hearing what the player base is saying and reacting to that, on top of the extra content and the features”.

He spoke about the importance of quality-of-life fixes, as well as being able to improve the game on “new platforms”, such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. “People are definitely enjoying the high-end capabilities of the game, so we want to continue to capitalize on that,” Laferrière added.

During the interview, Laferrière also revealed that naval combat was originally conceptualised for the game. However, further research revealed that the Vikings did not partake in naval combat and the feature was eventually cut.

“We actually found out that Vikings were not doing much naval combat; we thought they might be shooting flaming arrows like in Odyssey. But they just didn’t do that. So, we said, ‘There’s no sea in our map, only rivers… we’re going to treat the ship more like a vehicle,’” said Laferrière.

In other Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla news, the game was recently crowned the best-selling physical game in the UK during the Christmas season, beating out the likes of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last Of Us Part II.