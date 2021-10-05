‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ update adds new graphics modes on Stadia

The latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla title update fixes a bunch of issues, while introducing new graphics modes for Google Stadia users.

Title update 1.3.2, which is now available for PC and consoles, has added several long lists of updates, many miscellaneous and general game improvements, but some that address performance and quality of life issues.

First up, and most notably, in preparation for Valhalla‘s upcoming expansion Viking Age: Discovery Tour, support has been added to the game as well as two new Google Stadia graphics options which will allow players to choose between Performance mode or Quality mode.

Advertisement

Performance mode will allow players to prioritize 60FPS while Quality mode will prioritize graphics and image resolution.

In addition, a number of game improvements have been added focusing on main quests, world events, and side activities including an update to the Siege of Paris: Toka, which was unresponsive during the Warlord of Melun quest.

More updates address River Raids and the Mastery Challenge, as well as multiple gameplay, graphics and user interface including numerous graphics or lighting issues, various animation issues, and numerous menu narration issues.

Some system bugs that were causing some players problems have been fixed, including the infinite loading on saves after completing The Siege of Paris, along with a fix where the Xbox Series X|S was not recognizing both gamepad and mouse/keyboard.

The lengthy list of updates for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be found on the official Ubisoft website.

Advertisement

In other news, Ubisoft has confirmed that the antagonist of Far Cry 2 is actually the player’s character from the first game.