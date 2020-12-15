‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ update adds revellers ahead of Yule Festival

Ubisoft has released a new update for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, which adds a new limited-time event alongside bug fixes.

The patch, which goes live today (December 15), introduces revellers to the game ahead of the time-limited Yule Festival event, which kicks off on December 21, alongside support to the forthcoming expansion of the settlement system. Ubisoft is set to reveal more information about the event and the expansion in an upcoming season preview article.

The power levels of NPCs have also been adjusted across all difficulty levels, now capped at a maximum of 51 power levels below the player. World bosses, Alpha animals and Zealots will also match a player’s power level if it is greater than the boss’ base level.

Advertisement

Fixes to issues with progression and quests have also been included in the patch. They range from a bug that caused players to die when returning to Asgard during the Defensive Measures mission and not being able to proceed to the second phase of the boss fight during the Cruel Destiny mission, among others.

Other notable updates include addressing an issue where PS5 players’ Season Pass would not be displayed as “owned” after purchase, as well as reduced intensity and duration of the parry rumble for controllers.

The update also includes a slew of bugs fixes, with improvements to performance, graphics, AI, UI and more. Check out the full patch notes here.

Earlier this month, players discovered that there is a League Of Legends easter egg in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. During a side quest, Eivor references coming across a boar named Bristle-Bold, a reference to League champion Sejuani, who rides boars and comes from the land of Freljord.