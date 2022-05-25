‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ update adds new building to Ravensthorpe

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla just had its monthly update released, adding a new building to the player’s Ravensthorpe settlement.

The player can now construct an armoury building at Ravensthorpe. This new building will allow the player to display up to five different gear loadouts which will be visible on mannequins in the armoury.

This new building ties in with the new gear loadouts mechanic. Once the player has built the armoury and put their loadouts on display, they will be able to switch between them from the game’s main menu.

This should encourage the player to adopt a more flexible playstyle in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as they will be able to prepare loadouts in advance and deploy them when an appropriate situation arises. As Ubisoft stated in their patch notes, “Freedom of approach is the name of the game…”.

The armoury can be built after upgrading Ravensthorpe to level three using foreign cargo, which can be obtained from the River Raids mode. The player will begin with two different loadouts and will need to upgrade the armoury in order to unlock the additional loadout slots.

New rewards have also been added to River Raids, including new weapons and armour for Eivor. This synergises well with the new loadout mechanic, the player will be able to bring to take part in River Raids to bring loot back to Ravensthorpe and put it on display to the world.

The update also squashes a plethora of bugs, the full list of which is here. The update can be downloaded now and is 7.8GB on Xbox, 7GB on PC, 1.8GB on PlayStation 5 and 1.4GB on PlayStation 4.

