‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ will be free to play next weekend

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available to play for free next weekend, just after the game’s 1.5 update releases.

The next major expansion, Dawn Of Ragnarok, will release for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on March 10, and ahead of that Ubisoft is letting players try the base game for free (via GamesRadar).

Players will be able to try Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for free between February 24 to 28. While no specifics have been shared, it is likely that progress will be carried over if players decide to buy the full version of the game.

Time to dive back! 🔥 Check out our first roadmap of 2022 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla 👀 Come March 10th, undertake a perilous journey to Svartalfheim alongside Odin when Dawn of Ragnarök releases 🏔️ #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/Zk8kW5bATS — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) February 18, 2022

Recently, a report from Bloomberg suggested that Ubisoft is releasing a smaller Assassin’s Creed title that was initially an expansion for Valhalla. The expansion will instead be a standalone game smaller than the previous entries in the series. It is also suggested that there will be a greater focus on stealth gameplay and the game will release either this year or in 2023.

A spokeswoman for Ubisoft said the company doesn’t comment “on rumours or speculation as they do a disservice to our development teams and community,” before adding that they have “solid and exciting line-up of titles in our pipeline, both established brands with new story twists and features, and brand new IPs that will continue to change the landscape of today’s video games.”

The rumour suggested that the upcoming release will focus on the character Basim from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Speaking to Eurogamer last year, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla producer José Araiza confirmed the return of Basim. “I’m not going to give you more details. But yes, you definitely will see more of Basim,” he said.

In other news, Activision Blizzard acquisition talks began just three days after a report suggested Bobby Kotick was aware of misconduct at the publisher.