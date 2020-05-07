‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ will launch on Epic Games, not Steam

Ubisoft has revealed that this year’s Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla release on PC will be an Epic Games exclusive – it will not be on Steam.

The news was reflected on the game’s official website, which lists all of the platforms that the game will be available on, with the notable absence of Steam. Instead, Ubisoft will release the game on PC with its recently re-signed partner, Epic Games and its own dedicated store, Uplay.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla marks the first Ubisoft game to completely skip Steam, favouring Epic Games’ 12 per cent revenue cut over Steam’s 30 per cent. Ubisoft signed a publishing deal with Epic Games and renewed its deal in 2019.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will debut its gameplay for the first time today, on Xbox’s new monthly Xbox 20/20 showcase. The game is expected to launch during the holiday season later this year on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

The game will be set in the Viking era, and will see the Norsemen take on the British. The cinematic trailer reveal nods to several recurring themes in the newer editions of the Assassin’s Creed series, including sea travel, conquest battles and – of course – a Hidden Blade, the assassin’s weapon of choice.

