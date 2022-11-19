‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ won’t be getting new game plus

Ubisoft Montreal has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla won’t receive a new game plus mode with the final content update.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s final post-launch update is expected to release on December 6 and will wrap up two years’ worth of content. However, Ubisoft has let players know that it won’t feature the long-awaited new game plus mode (via Polygon).

In a new blog post detailing the title update 1.6.2, Ubisoft Montreal said, “We understand this news will come as a disappointment, however, we hope that the new content released in the past months, including never-before-seen experiences like Forgotten Saga, has provided an exciting and challenging experience for those seeking more replayable content.”

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been built as a unique Assassin’s Creed experience, one that is very different from its predecessors in its structure, offering new ways of engaging with the world and its characters,” the developer added.

“When investigating the implementation of New Game+, we realized that the depth of the game gave us limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding.”

Title Update 1.6.2 will include even more new content for the game, including The Last Chapter, which is described as “a touching and intimate conclusion to Eivor’s saga.” Additionally, the epilogue will tie up some of the storylines developed throughout the game and offer closure to your time among the Raven Clan.

The blog post also revealed that there have been more than 20million players have played Valhalla since the game released in November 2020.

In other news, Fallout: New Vegas director Josh Sawyer has said that he would be open to returning to the series again, saying, “I love Fallout, I love the setting, I could see myself working in it again, but you know, we’ll see where the future takes me.”