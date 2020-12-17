‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ now includes XP Boost microtransactions

Ubisoft has added XP Boost microtransactions to Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla a month after the game was released.

The microtransactions – which can be found via the in-game storefront’s Utility tab – acts as an XP multiplier for players who want to level up without having to tirelessly grind for XP through hours of side missions.

The base XP Boost pack, which costs 1000 Helix credits (approximately US$10), comes with a permanent 50 per cent boost to all XP gained across all save files. The 1500 Helix credit pack (US$15) comes with 50 per cent boost for all XP and money earned in-game.

When asked by Game Informer why microtransactions were added to the game, a Ubisoft rep replied that the boosts are to aid players who want to level up their characters ahead of the game’s post-launch content.

“As more and more post-launch content becomes available, we want to give the option to players to advance their progression. Utilities allow players who lack the time to fully explore the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to be able to acquire the game’s best gear, as well as other items, by accelerating their progress,” the rep said.

Game Informer also remarked that the Ubisoft rep confirmed that the base game’s XP gain rate would not be altered despite the addition of XP Boost packages

In other news, Ubisoft released a new patch for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla earlier this week. The patch introduced revellers to the game in preparations for the upcoming in-game Yule Festival celebration. It also included a wide variety of bug fixes and improvements to performance, graphics, AI, UI and more.