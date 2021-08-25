At 58, Hideo Kojima isn’t ready to stop making games yet

Hideo Kojima turned 58 yesterday (August 24) and pledged that he would continue creating “until my brain loses its creative power”.

The legendary developer behind games like Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding tweeted a photo of himself sporting a pair of sunglasses standing in front of Kojima Productions mascot Ludens.

“Although my body is failing me, my creativity is not waning yet,” Kojima wrote. “Until my brain loses its creative power, I’ll continue to strive to create things. That’s my instinct, and that’s what I love to do. Thank you.”

Turned 58 years old today, and although my body is failing me, my creativity is not waning yet. Until my brain loses its creative power, I'll continue to strive to create things. That's my instinct, and that's what I love to do. Thank you.

As a bit of trivia, Kojima added that he is the same age as actor Brad Pitt, and a year younger than Tom Cruise (although they do not actually share the same birthday).

It’s likely that Kojima will make an appearance during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, as host Geoff Keighley has already confirmed that the stream will show extended gameplay footage of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut.

Despite the title, Kojima has said that he’s not a fan of the “Director’s Cut” label, as the new content is newly added to the title, not content that was cut from the original release.

Wednesday, don't miss an extended look at the gameplay of Hideo Kojima's DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT for @PlayStation 5 during @gamescom Opening Night Live

Kojima also said he really likes time-loop title Twelve Minutes, which released earlier this month on Xbox Game Pass.

“I lost track of time and just played it for about four hours,” he tweeted. “I haven’t been into a game this much since Inside.”

A conspiracy theory however has also associated the developer with upcoming game Abandoned, an indie game some believe is secretly a Kojima Productions project. Blue Box Game Studios founder Hasan Kahraman has denied this is the case and confirmed that it is also not the next Silent Hill.

After the launch of a Realtime app on PS5 left many fans disappointed with just a five-second teaser, the developer claimed that a gameplay trailer and demo is “coming soon”.