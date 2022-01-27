Atari is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary with giftable NFTs

Atari is teaming up with Republic Realm to sell NFTs to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary.

Dubbed as a ‘GFT’, Atari’s take on NFTs are essentially mystery boxes containing a surprise NFT that will be revealed on a specific date. The official website describes them as ‘giftable’ NFTs; hence the title GFT has been given to them. “A GFT is a surprise, limited edition, gift-wrapped NFTs designed to delight – on any occasion. Each GFT is a limited collection, with some GFTs more rare than others. On a specified date, GFTs unwrap, and holders will find out exactly what’s inside their GFT surprise gift box.”

They will be based on various titles from the 50-year long library that Atari has built up. The “specified date” has not been specified anywhere on the site.

You can also find a rarity table on the site, showing the chances of getting a common, rare, or epic GFT. Owners of the GFTs will have a less than 1% chance to open an epic rarity GFT, whereas there is a 5% chance of getting a rare GFT.

Further down the page, Atari also teases the arrival of what is presumably their take on the metaverse. A roadmap for the GFTs shows different levels where things will happen, starting with a whitelist you can join so you can have the opportunity to buy a GFT and finishing at level four which says, “More to come in the metaverse…”

In a statement, Atari CEO Wade Rosen said, “The Atari brand is synonymous with video games, and video gaming is the backbone of the metaverse. What better way to commemorate Atari’s 50th anniversary than by ushering in a new era of technological innovation while also honouring the brand that launched the modern video game industry?”

